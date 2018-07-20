Wisdom and good common sense finally prevailed in the last special session of the Legislature and with the funding of the universities that were facing a $100 million dollar cut, Louisiana's chance to escape from the nation's cellar has dramatically improved. The above was achieved despite the strong opposition of the Koch Brothers organization, Americans For Prosperity. After the first special session failed, a Koch Brothers spokesperson was quoted as saying that another special session would be a "waste of time" and Louisiana should proceed to make $600 million in cuts to state services. Thankfully, the Legislature didn't take the Koch Brothers advice despite political pressure from the organization to do so.
The Koch Brothers are fine fellows but they know nothing about what is best for Louisiana. Do they know that in Louisiana when there is a budget shortfall the first to be cut and the last to be funded are the state's best hope for a better future, the universities? Until the law is changed, when there are budget cuts, the big losers will always be the universities. If the Koch Brothers want to help our state they could bring industry to Louisiana. They could also donate to our hospitals and universities as they have done on a regular basis in other states.
The Legislature has finally provided Louisiana with a steady, stable stream of income. This affords Louisiana with another opportunity to improve our down but not out state. We have had opportunities in the past but we have wasted them. We now have another chance to get it right. Let's not blow it this time.
Howard Franques
retired lawyer
Lafayette