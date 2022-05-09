BR.wildwaveforukraine.adv HS 001.JPG

The Flag of Ukraine waves in the wind outside City Hall, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. With it are, from left, the American Flag, Louisiana State Flag, City of Baton Rouge flag, the British Flag, the Flag of Castile and Le—n, and the French Fleur De Lis Flag.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

How much do you care about the tragedy occurring in Ukraine? I have sent money to UNICEF because I feel they are honorable. I am retired and honestly can't afford to donate very much.

I was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne when I was in my early 20s, but now at 82, I know no military would want me. I promise, however, that I would volunteer to fight against Vladimir Putin if I could.

Ukrainians are begging for help, like being held underwater by a bully. My Dad used to say, "Do something son," and don't just talk or make a feeble effort.

There are many responsibilities that my wife and I have, but this is a clear priority. It is about helping your fellow human beings.

What could be more important? Please figure out ways you can help.

DON LOBB

retired business owner

Covington

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.