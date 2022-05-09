How much do you care about the tragedy occurring in Ukraine? I have sent money to UNICEF because I feel they are honorable. I am retired and honestly can't afford to donate very much.
I was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne when I was in my early 20s, but now at 82, I know no military would want me. I promise, however, that I would volunteer to fight against Vladimir Putin if I could.
Ukrainians are begging for help, like being held underwater by a bully. My Dad used to say, "Do something son," and don't just talk or make a feeble effort.
There are many responsibilities that my wife and I have, but this is a clear priority. It is about helping your fellow human beings.
What could be more important? Please figure out ways you can help.
DON LOBB
retired business owner
Covington