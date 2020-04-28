Your readers should — at the very least — be able to count on this newspaper to publish only those political cartoons that are based on reality and truth. That was not the case in the deceptive cartoon by Lisa Benson published March 28.
Her factually distorted cartoon depicts the contributions of the Democrats/Nancy Pelosi to the COVID-19 rescue package by means of a shopping cart filled with boxes labeled: Pork, Pandering, Politics and Wish List, along with packages of toilet paper. Not only is this just plain snarky and partisan, it isn’t true. It is a lie.
The contributions of the Republicans are portrayed as one very large box labeled COVID-19 Rescue Package being loaded into a vehicle (labeled Congress) by an elephant as though the Republicans are responsible for everything in the rescue legislation. This depiction ignores added benefits the Democrats insisted on and got.
Some of these include expansion of unemployment benefits and provisions that encourage companies hit by the pandemic to keep paying their workers, even those who are furloughed. They added provisions giving direct payments to most Americans, as well as payments to gig workers, contract workers and freelancers. They added oversight of the monies given giant corporations by mandating inclusion of an inspector general and a congressional panel to oversee the aid.
On the website of The Washington Post with which this cartoonist is associated, her cartoons are described as “Politically conservative, artistically brilliant cartoons that speak to mainstream America.” Well, at least The Washington Post doesn’t claim her cartoons to be based on either truth or facts. And if it’s true that her cartoons “speak to mainstream America,” we are in even bigger trouble than I thought.
Unlike other cartoonists you publish, for example, Walt Handelsman, whose cartoons you can count on to be thoughtful, insightful, clever and, truth/reality-based, I find Benson’s cartoons to be none of those things.
Truth is important. These kinds of cartoons serve to give credence to and spread the hate-filled invective that now infects America.
PAT DENTON
retired webmaster
New Orleans