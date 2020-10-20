Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not answer the question: If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the Senate and you are elected, will you proceed to pack the court?
Why won't they answer this simple question? What part of yes or no don't they understand?
The answer is they are caught between a rock and a hard place. If yes, they lose the support of the majority of Americans. If no, they offend their radical left base.
Asked recently, Biden had this unintelligible response: I will answer after the election. If I respond now it will become the main story in all news outlets.
Huh? This guy could be president. Unbelievable.
RON CHAPOTON
financial planner
Hammond