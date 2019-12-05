Your article, “DXC Technology, focus of 'largest jobs' deal in New Orleans, to return some incentives for missed goals” (Dec. 1) warrants correction and clarification on several points.
The headline is inaccurate and misleading. DXC has not received (or requested) any incentive payments to-date. As such, there are no incentives to return. Nor has the company missed its program goals, as we are only mid-way through the three-year initiative.
DXC has committed to hiring 900 people in New Orleans by the end of project year three. If DXC achieves interim hiring and payroll milestones, the company is eligible for a pro-rated amount of the incentive.
In project year one, DXC exceeded the goal of 300 new hires, but didn’t meet the total payroll milestone due to the timing of these hires. DXC remains on track with local hiring and is committed to achieving its targets and earning the incentive over the three-year program.
DXC values our partnership with the state and city, as well as local educational institutions, and appreciates the opportunity to contribute to the region’s job creation goals, economic well-being, and growth as a technology center.
Terrell Boynton
director and general manager
New Orleans Digital Transformation Center
DXC Technology
New Orleans