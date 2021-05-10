I live in the Black Pearl neighborhood of New Orleans. On March 8, a subcontractor to the main contractor breaks my water service line from the main to the meter. They fail to restore water to my house and the Sewerage & Water Board attempts to fix the problem, but cannot.
On March 9, a design engineer on the project, the project manager from Sewerage & Water Board who oversees the road-building project, and a construction representative all tell me that I don't have water because I have old pipes and if I want to have water again I have to call my plumber and pay for it myself.
My water line runs under my concrete driveway; the cost to replace the water line to my house was $1,900. Later, I emailed Councilperson Joseph Giarrusso's office telling the staff what happened to me and that I was without water for 31 hours. Eight days later, I received an email from them telling me they were sorry this happened to me and to keep them posted on any further developments.
My question to all of these entities is, "My old pipes worked fine before you broke the water service line. Why do I have to pay for your mistake?"
Here are two ideas that might help to fix this disaster in our neighborhood:
1. The City Council, which awarded the contract, has authority to amend the contract and it should read: Do not start work on any other streets in the Carrollton area until you finish paving completely the streets that are already torn up.
2. Hire more staff for the hotline at "Roadwork NOLA" that citizens are asked to call with their concerns. One person is not enough to handle these calls.
God help the residents in other parts of the city who also have old pipes when this road work will soon be coming to their neighborhoods.
JO ANN ROSENFELD
retired, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
New Orleans