I was reading about the recent calls to defund the New Orleans Police Department, and it started me thinking. What a marvelous idea that the city with the eighth-highest murder rate per capita in the country, and the city that worked hard to gain the title of having the 19th-highest overall violent crime rate — even higher than Chicago and Washington, D.C. — would give up its police.
And if you are being murdered, robbed or raped, who do you call? Why, a social worker trained in de-escalation, of course.
If we are ever allowed by the mayor to have Mardi Gras again we will need crowd control specialists to take the place of those gruff policemen. I can't think of a better choice to do so than the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
We could mount them on llamas so that they would be tall enough to be seen by the crowd of rowdy parade-goers and drunks. In a few short months, we will forget we ever had a police department, as all the people who were troublemakers in the unpleasant past mend their ways because they are not being harassed by the cops, and life is all buttercups.
Why didn't we think of this sooner?
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans