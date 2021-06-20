We've been hearing politicians (political panderers) telling everyone the wealthy and corporations should pay their fair share. I know what that means, but they never supply numbers as to what fair share is. Truth be told, I don't think they know. But then again, I don't recall anyone asking that question.
I'm a registered Democrat but haven't voted that way in years. I have a hard time voting Republican, as I see them as weak.
The Dems playbook is divide and conquer. Listen when they talk. They talk bipartisanship but want chaos so they can stoke the flames of division.
Until we can break that way of governing, this country will never heal. I believe in voting. Listen to people running for office. The person who mentions race and "pay your fair share" should never receive a vote. We need to elect people who want change, not people who spout words of division.
DAVE HEBERT
retired machine operator
Lafayette