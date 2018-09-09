As a lifelong Catholic and a proud graduate of parochial school (St. Anthony of Padua), I continue to be perplexed at the failure of the pope to prioritize the church’s handling of these crimes against children by leadership within the church. Yes, these acts are sins, but they are also crimes. Crimes that should be prosecuted as rape, obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting a criminal. The memories of my wonderful nuns and priests are being soiled by the continuing failure to do what is necessary to fully purge the church of these criminals.
Today’s holy and dedicated priests are looked at with less respect and trust. As a physician, I know that if there is infected tissue in the body, the wound must be completely debrided to prevent damage to healthy tissue and allow for full and final healing. Yes, the scar and rehabilitation will be difficult, but healthy issue will be saved. Complete healing is impossible while the infection rages underneath, untouched. I would suggest that the pope clean his own house before he concern himself with cleaning the plastic out of the oceans.
Mary P. Lupo
physician
New Orleans