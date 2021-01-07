As a Republican, one of the best quotes I heard on Nov. 5 was “74 million PO’d Americans and not one store looted.” But I, like many Americans, watched with disgust the events that unfolded in our nation’s capital Wednesday.
I have heard some complain that the liberal media spent far more time covering the events on Wednesday than they did the riots last year in Portland and other places. One does not justify the other. Wrong is wrong.
Anarchy on the steps of the U.S. Capitol is wrong. Crimes committed in the halls of one of the greatest symbols of our democracy is wrong. A symbol our forefathers, fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters fought and died to protect and preserve. A symbol that represents the greatest democracy and country the world has ever known.
All of it — their sacrifices, our democracy, that symbol, all of us — they have cheapened. Shame on them.
STEVE BERGERON
banker
River Ridge