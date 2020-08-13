The following sentence is taken from a recent article in The Advocate regarding the Alton Sterling case: "Lake's attorney filed a motion Thursday asking a Baton Rouge district judge to dismiss Lake from the wrongful death suit that the Black man's family filed against both White officers, the city-parish and others."
Regarding that sentence, I asked myself the following question: When did the adjectives Black and White start getting capitalized?
Then I looked on the internet. Evidently, while I was asleep in 2020, The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Atlantic and others have made the rules of capitalization of race a point of focus this year. For those not in the know, there's actually an ongoing debate on which combination (black-white, Black-white, black-White, or Black-White) is "best."
I'll bet the Advocate editors have already spent an evening or two deciding on which side of the race capitalization fence they would fall. Thank God someone is finally getting around to addressing this critical problem!
Personally, I'm going to go fix a cocktail to address my headache.
KEVIN KELLY
engineer
Baton Rouge