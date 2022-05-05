In his April 28 letter, David Porter states that blaming Joe Biden for rising gasoline prices and inflation is “a bunch of hooey.” As evidence, he cites an Advocate editorial ascribing high gas prices to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
That invasion merely exacerbated a rising gasoline pattern that began shortly after Biden’s presidency began. According to fuels/mktnews.com, gas prices in December 2020 were $2.12 per gallon and diesel was $2.50 a gallon. From that point on prices have risen dramatically to (hopefully) peak at $4 per gallon or higher.
As for inflation, he points out that has been rising for over a year, which is correct, except that it has been two years. My question to Porter is this: Who has been president for the last two years and what has he done to be proactive or reactive to solve these issues?
From my viewpoint, not much.
RICHARD S. MAURER
retired salesman
Madisonville