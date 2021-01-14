The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was facilitated by the unwillingness of Republican representatives and senators to stand up to President Donald Trump's lies about the election. No state election official, Republican or Democratic, has cried foul in the conduct of the presidential election on Nov. 3.
In 1953, Republicans challenged the demagoguery of Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy and ended his reign of destruction of people's careers. In 1974, Republicans challenged Republican President Richard Nixon's cover-up of his campaign officials' attempt to sabotage the 1972 presidential election; they forced him to resign. Where are those true Republican patriots today?
Millions of Americans have been brainwashed by the lies about a stolen election told by the president, and repeated over and over again on Fox News and conservative social media. There is a fine line between what happened at the Capitol, and the potential slaughter of dozens of elected officials, including the vice president, that day.
People who opposed the president have received death threats. Next time it could be worse.
Truth matters, principles matter and democracy matters. Our elected officials, including those in Louisiana, have a solemn responsibility to put country and the Constitution above party and personal ambition. If not, the voters have a solemn responsibility to replace them with someone who does.
LOUIS SHEPARD
property manager
New Orleans