I read with interest the article and commentary regarding former state Sen. Robert Marionneaux and his fight with the ethics board over his involvement with a case against LSU, while serving as a member of the Louisiana Senate.
In 1990, as a state representative, I found the practice of elected members of the Legislature doing business with the state in exactly this manner troubling and introduced legislation to end it. The legislation was defeated, and I earned the enmity of many fellow members who had engaged in this practice for years and wanted to continue.
In response to my temerity in challenging this practice, state Sen. Armand Brinkhaus, D-Sunset, introduced a bill that prohibited any relative of any member of the Legislature, from owning a real estate school. It just so happened that this law applied only to my brother, who was the only person who fit that description.
The bill, though patently unconstitutional, passed as a slap in the face to me. The courts found on my brother’s behalf, but the defense of his status cost our family in pain and monetary outlay.
What Marionneaux did was despicable in not even disclosing his potential conflict. I can guarantee that the practice of legislators doing business with or against the state continues. Until someone with courage stands up and says “enough,” additional scandals will come to light.
DON BACQUE
former state representative
Lafayette