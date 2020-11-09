An Oct. 29 article in The Advocate describes a letter written by “a loosely organized group of business leaders” claiming to represent “an impressive number of people.”
These wealthy business owners seek to influence our School Board’s search for a superintendent and criticize the unanimous vote to install Interim Superintendent Adam Smith. The writers threaten to “bring every resource we have to marshal support for a new direction for our children and our community.” Indeed, the hubris and entitlement of this letter has sparked the outrage of an impressive number of educators, parents, and concerned community members who are left wondering, do they expect their campaign dollars to be cashed in for a superintendent who will do their bidding?
The first signer is R. Brian Haymon, the board chair of New Schools for Baton Rouge, a BRAF-backed nonprofit committed to the recruitment and support of charter schools. Are we really supposed to believe that Haymon is not representing the interests of New Schools for Baton Rouge? The public school system hemorrhages public funding to charters; nonprofit boards are stocked with business leaders whose rhetoric bemoans the “status quo" and conveniently overlooks the well-documented fact that “there is no meaningful difference in achievement between charters and traditional public schools” (see the National Center for Education Statistics’ 2019 study, “School choice in the United States”). Could it be that it is big business to convert publicly controlled systems to nonprofit management structures accountable to boards representing business interests? Why else are these business leaders so concerned with the “decay” of the very same systems the wealthy have systematically divested of funding since court-ordered desegregation in the 1980s? It’s not like many of them are sending their own children to public schools.
It is misleading and insulting to blame this divestment on lifelong educators like Smith, an example of lifelong service. Perhaps these business leaders want what they are loosely calling “nationally recognized experts” without ties to our community to come in and dismantle our current school system through charters. That would make it easier to sell it off to the highest bidder.
These business leaders cannot speak for the constituents of our 89% minority and 80% economically disadvantaged school system. It’s all too convenient to shame the public and the School Board for so-called “pettiness, name calling, and accusations of racism” while hiding influence in special interest groups formed to protect business interests. Is this really how deals are made in a democracy? The true stakeholders overwhelmingly expressed support for Smith.
Some on the list of signers I know personally and know them to be good community members. I urge them to dig deeper into this issue. I imagine many would pull their names with more knowledge of how businesses have been dismantling public education for decades now. Our schools are not a capitalist marketplace. Business ideologies have been failing and will continue to fail our students if left unchecked.
ANNA FOGLE
TKTKTK
Baton Rouge