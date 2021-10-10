As a New Yorker who has lived in Baton Rouge for 14 years, I am always bemused by resentful political rhetoric pitting poor little Louisiana against the hated coastal elites. The Oct. 2 letter by six Louisiana Republican members of Congress to this newspaper is a great example.
Our representatives argue against the bipartisan infrastructure bill partly negotiated by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. R-Baton Rouge. The six other Republicans contend that all the infrastructure spending will only benefit coastal elites.
Even Superfund money to clean up toxic sites here in Louisiana will somehow only benefit coastal elites. I guess that the six Republicans believe that wanting to clean up toxic waste is an elite cultural taste, like classical chamber music, which Democrats are arrogantly imposing on the down-home folks of Louisiana.
Cutting through the rhetorical fog, perhaps the six Louisiana Republicans are agitated by the Democrats' second bill, also currently under consideration in Congress. Louisiana has a disproportionate number of lower-income citizens. The American Families Plan helps parents and children, especially those with lower income.
Children are not an expensive consumption habit, like a preference for fine wine. Everyone in the United States, even childless people, needs children to have the best care and education because we are interdependent and economically reliant on their future success.
The American Families Plan subsidizes childcare and pays for family leave, both of which will disproportionately benefit poor and middle-class women and children. The American Families Plan would also make permanent the currently temporary increase in the child tax credit. This goes to all parents except the very wealthy. This would cut child poverty in Louisiana by half.
But who would pay for this? Taxes on the wealthy will fall most heavily on the coastal elites that our six congressional Republicans want us to hate.
AARON LERCHER
librarian
Baton Rouge