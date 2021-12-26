Jeff Landry's latest political ploy is beyond the pale of common sense and decency. His opposition to mask mandates highlights his use of his office to further his political agenda instead of acting in the interests of all Louisianans.
I am bone-weary of his use of public funds to promote his political views. What is the total of our taxpayer dollars he has spent on specious lawsuits (like the one he filed on behalf of Texas over the 2020 presidential election)?
Landry was elected to a job that is to protect Louisiana and its people. His actions treat it as if it's a vehicle for him to promote himself, his politics and to attack anyone with differing political views.
New Orleans disciplines police officers who do detail work while on the clock for their regular duties. Why isn't Landry held to a similar standard?
He is using public time and money to campaign. He owes all of us his full attention and the tax dollars he misspent on his personal political crusades.
KATHY A. RUSH
retired cultural anthropologist
New Orleans