Since hearing the news of Tommy Moffitt’s termination as the strength coach at LSU, I have had difficulty thinking of LSU football without him.
From June 2000 to January 2004, Moffitt played a large part in my refinement as a player and as a man. I’ve recently seen the tribute to Moffitt on social media, listing first-round NFL players who rose through his time at LSU. I enjoyed that tribute, but it simply isn’t enough.
Countless players at LSU, for more than 20 years, were touched by his guidance, his leadership, his counseling and his compassion. Countless men that played in the NFL, CFL, leagues in Europe, arena football, semi-pro football, doctors, lawyers, company executives, contractors, salesmen, laborers. The list goes on.
His impact with physical strength is simply one part of the story. He was a father figure, a big brother, an educator, a disciplinarian, a counselor and sometimes the executioner. He was with players early in the morning and late at night. He spent more time with players than any other coach, and in my opinion, he was the perfect person to act in that role.
I sit now as an attorney, a husband, a father and because of the many lessons learned during my time with Coach Moffitt, both in good times and in bad, I am able to overcome adversity that life ultimately throws my way, stay calm in the chaos and push myself further than most believe possible.
I know that I may get knocked down, but I’ve been taught how to keep getting up. I will continue to “fight for 60 minutes” throughout the rest of my life no matter what challenges arise — and I know I can do it, in large part, because of him.
JIMMY COURTENAY
lawyer
New Orleans