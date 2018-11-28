According to recent news reports, protesters from L’eau Est La Vie Camp left behind scattered supplies and garbage at campsites in the Atchafalaya Basin from earlier this year. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office related that protesters from the camp did not clean up their own trash, tents, and other supplies in very isolated areas of the Basin.
Debris left behind in these remote locations could damage the land, harm wildlife living in the area, and eventually make its way into the bayou’s waterways. It would appear that protesters have been too busy attempting to stall construction and garner media attention rather than clean up after themselves in the Basin they claim to care so much about.
Bayou Bridge developers have been working carefully to preserve the Basin. And yet, protesters have continued to break the law and put workers and community members at risk as they trespass, chain themselves to equipment, and refuse to come down from trees in the path of construction.
Moving forward, authorities have requested that protesters keep their demonstrations within the parameters outlined by law and maintain their trash. The question has been raised on multiple occasions, by community members and environmentalists alike: Are these “water protectors” doing more harm to the environment than good?
Randy Hayden
president, Louisianans for Entergy
Baton Rouge