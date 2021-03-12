The latest episode of "Sex and the University" featuring the Husch Blackwell report and LSU's official response convinces me that the next president for LSU should be a woman.
Nothing against the current interim president, I'm sure he's a good man. But can he, as a part of the current culture, change the culture? As an LSU alumnus who grew up three miles from the campus and worked there, I don't think so. Additional programs, seminars, classes, training, employees, and rules all add up to a Tower of Babel without a strong, independent leader.
Impressive women lead some of our nation's most prestigious universities. LSU boldly announces it champions women by hiring one.
LEE MIKELL
fundraiser
Charleston, S.C.