Hey, I’m all for sharing the road with cyclists. However, cyclists should be required to follow the same rules as all other modes of transportation on our public streets. They should be responsible for obeying all street signs, including stop, yield, merge, one-way, etc. I have had many near-misses involving cyclists who, for whatever reason, feel that they always have the right of way and don’t have to stop for anyone. This has resulted in unnecessary injuries and deaths that could have been avoided if those cyclists had been more cautious and obeyed common rules of the road.
Unlike automobiles and other modes of transportation, cyclists are not required to carry insurance. Why not? Everyone else using public roads as a mode of transportation is required to have it. If a cyclist runs into a pedestrian or vehicle, shouldn’t he also be held responsible for damages?
In Mandeville, there is the St. Tammany Trace. It is a unique, well-thought-out use of an abandoned railroad line that runs from Abita Springs through Covington, Mandeville, and ultimately ends in Slidell. It is safe, well maintained and separated from motor vehicles, with underpasses designed to protect traffic and cyclists from coming in contact with each other. If cyclists were forced to “tag” their bicycles, the monies received could be used to help pay for safer bicycle paths designed to keep them safe and away from oncoming drivers who, in many cases, don’t see them until they are almost on them.
Mont Calvert
retired comptroller
Baton Rouge