In reading Darrel Papillion's thoughtful commentary about Troy Middleton, my attention was caught by the sentence in which he states, "... none of us is perfect, we have all made mistakes."
At this time of disquiet concerning the names of buildings, streets and schools, I would like to make a suggestion. Do not name or rename any public thing using a person's name, whether that person is living or deceased. First, the evaluation of people often changes as the years or the centuries go by. Second, there is not any single person who will be totally approved of by every single citizen.
If changes are appropriate, use nonpersonal names, like New Orleans Museum of Art or River Road or Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.
We can honor individuals in many other private sector ways.
ROSE MARIE REDMANN
homemaker
New Orleans