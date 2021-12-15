I don’t know if anyone is doing anything regarding panhandlers in Baton Rouge. However, someone in the city administration needs to step up.
It is a crying shame that panhandlers are allowed to illegally beg on many of the high-traffic street corners, including leaving their trash behind. Some of them are not actually homeless.
This has gotten completely out of hand and our streets are looking more like New Orleans. What makes this worse is they beg in front of signs imploring people to give to charities instead of endangering people who are stopping in the middle of traffic.
If they are capable of standing in the weather, walking up and down the street, they are more than capable of working for their money at many of the fast-food restaurants desperately looking for workers at better-than-minimum wage.
People that give them money are the root of the problem. At least if the drivers would give them food, that would take away any possibility of them using the money for drugs or alcohol and would eliminate the staged groups that are not homeless.
This needs to be addressed soon.
PETE CRIFASI
sales manager
Baton Rouge