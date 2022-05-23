Only 1 in 4 of Louisiana’s fourth grade students are proficient readers, according to the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress.
House Bill 269 by state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, proposes retaining a student in the third grade if they score at the lowest achievement level in reading assessments. The bill, currently before the state Senate, would add Louisiana to a list of 22 other states with some form of remediation or retention policy to help underperforming readers.
While retaining a child is not an easy decision, with the right support, it can help ensure needed literacy skills, resulting in life-long positive outcomes.
In 2013, Mississippi was seeing similar literacy rate problems, trailing the national average by more than one grade level. Today, our neighboring state is a national leader, having seen the largest literacy gains in the country.
Mississippi implemented its retention policy because research shows a student’s reading proficiency in the third grade is an indicator of future success. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 1 in 6 children who are not reading proficiently in third grade fail to graduate from high school on time. That is four times the rate for children with proficient third-grade reading skills. A report by the consulting group EAB says those same students face long-term challenges, such as falling behind in all other subjects and being unlikely to secure a living-wage job.
HB269 is one part of a comprehensive plan that aligns with the efforts of Louisiana’s Early Literacy Commission.
By making literacy instruction and support a priority, with careful implementation and regular evaluation of impacts, Louisiana will be able to close the reading gaps in our state. More importantly, Louisiana’s proficient readers will power a prosperous future for our state and nation.
JOHN E. WYBLE, Ph.D.
president and CEO, The Center for Literacy & Learning
Metairie