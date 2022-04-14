I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. When I learned something exciting in school, I couldn’t wait to run home and teach it to my brother.
Today, I teach at George Washington Carver High School in Desire, the same school I graduated from. I sat in the very same seats my students do. I consider myself so blessed.
Yet what I keep hearing about is the teacher shortage — how nobody wants to teach anymore. Here’s what I say to people who aren’t sure if they want to be teachers: If not you, then who?
Yeah, it’s a hard job. When I first started teaching five years ago, I was kind of a mess. My training through the program teachNOLA helped me a lot, but it was still tough at first. But it gets easier, I promise.
Students need us more than ever right now. COVID-19 has made things so much harder. Of course, it’s nobody’s fault, and we have to keep everyone safe. But students have lost some of the experience of what school is and should be. Great teachers can help to fix that.
So here’s what I say to all of you who are thinking about becoming a teacher: Do it. What our profession needs is people who have a willing heart, an open heart. It’s not about perfection, it’s about intention.
A lot of people have made comments to me recently about how horrible my life must be as a teacher. I have bad days. But I believe that teaching isn’t something I have to do — it’s something I get to do. I get to prepare the next generation for society. How amazing is that?
DWANA CALISTE
teacher
New Orleans