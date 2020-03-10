Recently, we saw the release of the names of more than 20 candidates vying to lead the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Five will be interviewed. An early look at the qualifications of those seeking the position gives me confidence that the district has been able to attract the interest of some outstanding individuals for the role.
This is encouraging, given that this decision by the School Board is one that I believe is the most critical decision that it will make during its tenure because it will impact our community for generations to come.
Leadership decisions are never simple and rarely without disagreements, but are often a key determinant in an organization’s success. Much of our community’s viability and economic growth is directly tied to our ability to provide a free, quality education across the parish, particularly to our disadvantaged children who need it the most. It impacts business growth, where families choose to live, and how we move forward together.
Just as a company’s employees look to a CEO and great sports teams find motivation and direction from quality leaders, the new EBR superintendent must be prepared to unite diverse constituents and lead in a way that inspires others to follow. This person must be a vision-setter for the school district’s more than 41,000 students (many of which are disadvantaged and have the greatest need for quality education) and 5,000 employees, as well as the entire community. I am proud of the education I received at Westdale Junior High and Baton Rouge High and I believe the district can offer all families world-class learning opportunities.
Successful business leaders are able to evolve, remain relevant and take bold decisive action in pursuit of goals and objectives. My hope is that the School Board will identify a new innovative leader that can move us forward and create the kind of school system that East Baton Rouge deserves.
JOHN ENGQUIST
businessman
Baton Rouge