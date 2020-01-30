Muhammad Yungai’s letter complaining about Walter Williams' column castigating some aspects of poor black culture, is sniveling, deflective and unhelpful.
Yungai is incensed that Williams insulted blacks’ intelligence with his comments and probably hurt some feelings. Not only that, Williams gave some comfort to whites that the fault for dysfunctional black communities isn’t all theirs and Williams didn’t provide solutions to poor black folks’ problems. Williams, to quote Yungai, didn’t even offer “psychological palliatives that African Americans can use to mitigate the deleterious effects of crime.”
As an educated black opinion columnist, Williams has a potent front-row seat on racial issues and he often uses it to speak uncomfortable truth to black apologists and excuse-mongers like Yungai.
Poor people of all races and nationalities and of all times, living in de facto ghettos isolated socially and economically from wealthier and more politically influential neighbors, often suffer from perverse, anti-social cultures within those communities. Williams, referring specifically to the current poor black ghetto demographic, states that these folks “strongly disapprove of the day-to-day violence that’s all too common in their communities. What compounds that problem is a deep mistrust of police. This distrust, along with fear of reprisals by black criminals, causes an atmosphere of noncooperation with the police. It creates the 'stop snitching' principle.
"This principle of snitches being worse than criminals themselves only exacerbates the crime problem in black communities by giving aid and comfort to the true enemies of the community — those who prey on the community and have little fear of being brought to justice. In some cities, less than 10% of murderers are ever charged.”
These same comments could have been made, and probably were made, regarding poor whites in London’s east end in the 19th century. None of these problems is unique to American blacks in the 21st. What is different is the pervasive, five or more decades-long deflection by racial apologists and demagogues from the root causes. By their incessant, politically correct whining, the received wisdom of the causes is altered from corrosive community culture to putatively impregnable discrimination by whites.
Very few humans are eager to accept culpability for anything negative, including their own problems, but scapegoating others isn’t a useful strategy except when one is race-baiting for political gain.
RON SAMMONDS
retired engineer
Baton Rouge