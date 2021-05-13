I was disturbed by some of the language in Ramon Antonio Vargas’ May 7 article detailing Claudia Barker’s allegations against Robert Dupont, suspended chair of the University of New Orleans history department.
No adult “has sex” with a teenager; the legal term is “statutory rape” for a reason. The phrase “has sex [with]” implies consent from both parties, as does the idea of adult-teenage “relationships.”
The inherent power differential between adults, especially authority figures, and teenagers means that there cannot be a balance between the two. True consent exists only when all parties are on equal footing.
This discussion might seem insignificant to some, but language helps shape culture and language can cause lasting damage. Care and intentionality are especially important for the way we as a society talk about abuse and power. Implying that people who groom and abuse teenagers are not entirely culpable, framing victims/survivors as active participants, absolves the abusers of some of their guilt and helps justify their actions.
Regardless of the consequences Dupont ultimately faces, I would urge this newspaper to consider its position on phrases like these more carefully going forward. Language weighted in favor of victims and survivors is essential in a climate that often ridicules and dismisses them.
DOMINIQUE BROWN-SAMPAYO
grant writer
River Ridge