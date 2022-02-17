I was fascinated by the juxtaposition of two front-page articles in The Advocate on Feb. 9. One article was on legislative redistricting and one was on Board of Elementary and Secondary Education standards for social studies.
From the article on BESE standards: “…some parents charged that the new benchmarks would inject critical race theory, which has been described as the view that the legacy of White supremacy remains in today’s society through laws and institutions.”
The article on legislative redistricting states that Senate Bill 5 (which passed 27-12) “…maintains much of the boundaries for Louisiana’s six congressional districts….” With 33% of the citizens of this state identifying as Black, it seems reasonably fair that one-third of our congressional districts (two of the six) are minority-majority. As it stands now, boundaries formed years ago continue to effectively dilute the will and voice of Black Louisiana citizens.
Sounds like the vestiges of White control to me.
MARY MIKELL
community volunteer
Baton Rouge