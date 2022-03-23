It’s been more than 16 months since companies have been able to secure new Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases. With record-high gasoline prices and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration should be doubling down on domestic energy. Louisiana can continue to provide our nation with energy for decades to come with the resumption of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sales.
Unfortunately, the Biden administration is no longer holding lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. There are no specific plans for future Gulf of Mexico lease sales coming from the federal government either.
Companies need a wide net of lease blocks in order to find resources to develop. Most leased areas do not contain oil and gas in commercial quantities. Developing a lease block also takes significant time and resources. It doesn’t happen overnight.
Exploring and developing lease blocks requires a huge variety of companies of all types and sizes working in concert. My company provides steel fabrication services. Other companies provide heavy lift vessels, engineering expertise, data analysis and other logistical support.
A multi-year gap in lease sales is an unforced error, to put it politely. Without new lease sales, work will dry up for Louisiana companies. The benefits we provide our neighbors and nation — everything from high-paying jobs to funding for coastal restoration projects to lower carbon oil and gas that enhances our national security — disappear without new lease sales.
The development of a new leasing program is required by law, but supporting Gulf of Mexico oil and gas should be common sense. The Biden administration must resume Gulf of Mexico lease sales, promulgate the next offshore leasing program, and ensure that our nation can continue to rely on Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico.
BILL NEW
president, New Industries
Morgan City