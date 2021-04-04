If any of us ran a day care facility the way the Biden administration is managing the flood of unaccompanied minors — some as young as 6 months old — they would be arrested immediately.
The roots of this crisis date to the recent presidential campaign, when Joe Biden essentially invited unaccompanied minors into the country and stopped border wall construction.
The Biden administration should be charged with crimes against humanity for creating this problem and allowing this to happen.
MATT HARDEY
business owner
Covington