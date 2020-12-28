The city of New Orleans should retain Tivoli Circle as the name of the land 400 feet north of The National WWII Museum. Renaming Tivoli Circle is not authorized by City Council motion M20-170 and reinforces the seventh “Whereas” clause which states: “New Orleans troubling history of mistreatment and violence toward immigrant groups.” Taking away the Italian name “Tivoli” is additional mistreatment by New Orleans government to the Italian immigrant community.
"Tivoli Circle" first appeared in New Orleans in 1807, when city engineer Barthélémy Lafon drew subdivision plans for the property above Canal Street in the Faubourgs Ste. Mary and Annunciation.
Records show that on July 31, 1877, "Lee Place" within "Tivoli Circle" was authorized by Ordinance A.S. 4064. This ordinance made it clear that the traffic circle itself continues to be known as "Tivoli Circle." The ordinance contains no reference to the name "Lee Circle." The Street Renaming Commission on page 95 of its report states the correct name is Tivoli Circle.
Tivoli is a town in Lazio, Italy at the falls of the Aniene river where it issues from the Sabine hills. The city acquired Roman citizenship in 90 BC and became a resort area famed for its beauty and good water.
Around the world the name Tivoli is used by many: Tivoli Gardens amusement park in Copenhagen, Tivoli village is in New York state, The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is in Chattanooga. Tivoli Garden Resort Hotel is nestled in the heart of South Delhi.
“Whereas” clauses two to six in Motion M-20-170 identify the Confederacy as the focus of the street renaming commission. Renaming streets that honor the Italian community such as Tivoli Circle are not part of the commission’s mission.
The commission’s first step should be to identify and report which immigrant groups meet the phrase “New Orleans’ troubling history of mistreatment and violence toward immigrant groups.” The second step is to assign a percentage of streets to be named to each group.
The third step should be to work with leaders of those groups as to whom they prefer and suggest as best representing their community. The fourth step is to evenly allocate premier streets to the groups. The City Council should have placed a representative of the Italian community on the street-renaming commission.
The Italian community has applied for and received approval from the state for six historic markers telling the contributions of Italian Americans to New Orleans. However, the city of New Orleans has declined to approve placement of these markers on city-owned land.
CHARLES MARSALA
president, American Italian Federation of the Southeast
New Orleans