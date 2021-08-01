We spent a few days last week at Gulf Shores, Alabama. It had been several years since our last visit. Back then, the trip involved hours in heavy traffic on a two-lane road through Loxley, Foley and a series of other small towns. This time it was four lanes all the way.
At Gulf Shores, we filled the tank at about $3 a gallon. When we got back to Louisiana, we bought gas at about $2.65.
The Louisiana Legislature refused this year to raise the state’s gasoline taxes — the traditional “user pays” source of funds for roads and bridges and one of the lowest in the country. Instead our “representatives” decided to take $300 million out of the general fund, meaning almost one-third of a billion dollars won’t be spent on other important stuff this year.
And the governor signed it.
The Advocate | Times-Picayune opinion — that both actions were bad decisions and set a bad precedent — is exactly right.
RUSS WISE
retired journalist
LaPlace