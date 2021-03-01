After LSU football’s 5-5 season, it appears coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are working hard to renovate and revitalize in preparation for fall 2021. The Advocate has confirmed new coach hires such as Daronte Jones, Blake Baker and Andre Carter.
However, all the hype surrounding the latest additions is not only completely irrelevant, but extremely disheartening to watch. Frankly, any sign that LSU athletics is moving forward as if there will be no consequences for their role in protecting sexual predators and promoting the silencing of victims, is not a good one.
LSU has continually revealed itself as a citadel for rape culture, misogyny and sexual violence. No policy change, new website/program, or email chain can change the reality on campus until there is an open channel of communication between all administrators concerning the safety of students and, most importantly, people are fired.
It is not right that LSU community people be unwillingly subjected to robbery of our sense of safety and association with the university’s ever-worsening, nationally damaged reputation. As we await the Husch Blackwell investigation’s conclusion, it seems like new information surfaces daily, bringing to light more details concerning the hierarchy of participation in these complex cover-ups. The most recent involves former head coach Les Miles, potentially bringing the timeline all the way back to 2013 or earlier. Sadly, this may indicate we have discovered only the tip of an iceberg.
Public records have already implicated the following administrators and coaches specifically: Verge Ausberry, Sharon Lewis, Julia Sell, Scott Woodward and F. King Alexander. Most are still being paid generous salaries provided by public education funding. Ironically, nearly all persons being investigated also have been promoted to higher paying positions or offered new contracts within the past five years, rewarded by the system for their cooperation and secrecy.
In response to this, Louisianans are just turning a blind eye to the aggressive local abuse and corruption. Why? In hopes for another national championship? It’s just so inhumane.
The university’s recent actions demonstrate either its leaders are oblivious to the severity of the situation or they just do not care about any past, present or future inappropriate behaviors carried out by LSU representatives and will avoid taking as much responsibility as possible. If the latter is true, then the new coach additions will be meaningless in solving LSU football’s real problem; any recruits should be wary of joining such a calamitous organization.
MORGAN RUMSEY
recent LSU graduate
Baton Rouge