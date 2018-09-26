Liberal Democrats are salivating at the thought of retaking the House in the midterm elections. If they can accomplish that, they can go forth with their plans. Their utopian dream is to impeach President Donald Trump. He is the president who has completely turned around the economic failures of eight years of President Barack Obama and given the country record economic growth and jobs. The president who has stabilized the world including the nuclear threat of North Korea. The president who has undone the horrific deal that would have allowed Iran to nuclear arms. The president who is fighting tooth and nail to stop the insanity of open borders and sanctuary cites so our nation doesn’t turn into London where knives have to be banned because of the terrorist invasion.
The Democrats' diabolical plans includes the ability to stop the president from selecting Supreme Court judges like Brett Kavanaugh. Judges who actually believe in interpreting the constitution and not legislating immorality from the bench. Make no mistake about this fight to stop this Supreme Court justice. This fight is nothing short of the right to kill innocent babies.
Mike Fuselier
educator
St. Martinville