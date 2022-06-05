Jason Jarreau pellet rifle

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly pointing an AR-15 style pellet rifle at a vehicle on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police.

For what purpose does a law-abiding citizen use an AR-15?

Many would like to understand this.

Maybe one of your readers could explain.

DIANNE CAVERLY

retired business manager

New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.