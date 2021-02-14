In response to Bob Martin's opinion published on Feb. 10, his analogy of a coach rousing his team to win is completely flawed.
On that day of Jan. 6, Donald Trump's game had ended two months prior, the election was finalized and the Electoral College was meeting the very day he told his armed supporters to fight like hell. Now imagine Martin's coach analogy with the facts instead of his misleading emphasis. Imagine a coach after a game, disputing the score, accusing officials of cheating and then telling his players to "go out and fight." What would the spectators, opposing team, and officials think?
Those words mean something completely different in this context. Trump supporters took it to mean exactly that. For not soon afterward they marched to the Capitol and fought like hell. Then "Coach" Trump recognized their fight by praising them in a tweet.
Donald Trump's message was not twisted as Martin would like us to believe.
MONICA KEESE
chemist
Mandeville