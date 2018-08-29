Jeff Adelson reported that at a meeting concerning the development of two French Quarter wharves in New Orleans into a public park, Ron Forman said that a way would have to be found to make the park pay for itself. This requirement was imposed by the last City Council when it assigned the planning of the new park to Forman’s Audubon Nature Institute, which has considerable experience in monetizing public spaces.
Do our roads pay for themselves? Our police and fire departments? Do the planning commission and the city council pay for themselves? Our public heath services? Why should we single out parks, among all of the obligations of government, as having to "pay for themselves"?
Providing public parks has been considered an intrinsic obligation of government since at least the late 1800s. Chicago's motto is "Urbs in horto," Latin for "City in a garden." Parks are an indispensable part of health and welfare, particularly as cities become more dense. Parks are the lungs of cities. They provide places for us to get away from our computer screens and the noise and fumes of automobiles, places where we can be in fields and trees, where our not-so-distant ancestors lived for hundreds of thousands of years. Research shows that parks reduce anxiety, crime and aggression, and that they increase our ability to focus. Parks are not a luxury distinct from government obligations such as roads and schools. They are a common necessity.
Great public parks become a kind of public square: democratic spaces where people of all races and income levels go and interact. They provide spaces for runners, bicyclists, those who want to sit on a bench or under a tree, playgrounds for children.
Parks that are forced to "pay for themselves" cease being parks. They get filled up with the ticky-tacky of restaurants and pay-to-play facilities. They are forced to host large events, bringing automobiles into the very places city dwellers go to get away from automobiles. When parks are required to pay for themselves, green space gets paved over, and natural sounds are drowned out by the cacophony of modern human life.
Great cities have great parks. Think Central Park in New York, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the Tuileries and Luxembourg gardens in Paris. A great city is one which provides great parks to its citizens, and those great parks become a part of the tourist experience. New Orleans is a park-poor city, and we need to change that if we are to attract tourists looking for more than a Hurricane cocktail and a hangover.
The council and mayor need to remove the requirement that the riverfront park — indeed all parks — pay for themselves.
Keith Hardie
attorney
New Orleans