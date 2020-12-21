As chief of the St. George Fire Protection District and on behalf of our board of commissioners and all our employees, I thank our district’s voters for approving three tax renewals on the Dec. 5 ballot.
We are always mindful of the fact that we owe the taxpayers a dollar of value for every dollar of taxes they entrust with us. Their confidence in us to continue being good stewards of their tax dollars is a source of both pride and humility, especially in these almost unprecedented economic hard times.
I am very proud of the men and women of the St. George Fire Department who come to work every day with the goal of serving the public.
GERARD C. TARLETON
fire chief
Baton Rouge