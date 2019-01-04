In his recent letter, Robert Hebert claimed to read a lot of things in the “newspaper” that he found to be untrue. He used the scattershot approach to make his argument — stating highly questionable “facts” while citing little supporting documentation.
For example, Hebert wrote that Trump’s economic “policies” have benefited everyone rather than just the already rich. In June of 2018, the American Prospect listed the Top Ten Fallacies regarding the Trump/GOP tax scam. Suffice it to say that Hebert’s claim of universal benefits is specious at best. Hebert claimed that in the last two years (coincidentally the first two years of the Trump regime) income inequality has fallen. All of the economic information that I can find says just the opposite. Look this up on the websites of The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, The Pew Trust, the Bureau for Labor Statistics or the U.S. Department of Labor. They all say the same thing. Middle-class wage growth is being wiped out by inflation while the rich get richer.
Granted, during the Trump regime, unemployment has continued to fall. Emphasis on “continued.” According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Barack Obama created over 500,000 more jobs in his last two years in office than Trump has in his first two. Recent job gains have been more in favor of the less educated, but that is basically a mathematical issue rather than some nonexistent Trump policy favoring this group. Can anyone name a Republican policy that purposefully benefits the poor?
Obama entered office inheriting the worst economy since the Great Depression with an unemployment rate near 10 percent. Trump got an economy in recovery with an unemployment rate of 4 percent and falling, a growing stock market and upward trending economic statistics on all fronts. Now we have a Dow average that recently lost all of its yearly gains in two weeks, flat wages, farm bankruptcies increasing, trade wars that we can’t win, fewer strong allies and general chaos. Remember, this downward spiral has been accomplished with a Congress under the total control of the Republicans.
Hebert’s main problem is that his letter was based on the premise that Trump has actual “policies.” He does not. What you see is Trump being Trump. Chaos and dysfunction are his métier. Trump has (or had) some decent advisers (e.g. James Mattis), but apparently doesn’t listen to them. Instead, Trump listens to his “gut.” God help us.
Although lacking policies, Trump does have goals. Unfortunately, they are merely personal aggrandizement and self-enrichment at our expense.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge