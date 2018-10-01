John_Kennedy.jpg

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: DCJE700

 Win McNamee

After watching Christine Blasey-Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify last week, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says his decision on who to believe came down to "a battle of memories."

Teenage boys who admit drinking too much often forget essential details of nights out. On the other hand, victims of violent acquaintance-assaults do not forget the acquaintance who attacked them.

How sad yet predictable in this "battle of memories" that Kennedy has chosen the less reliable of the two.

Grace Notes: That Jeff Flake elevator encounter? Mitch Landrieu says he can relate

Times may be changing, but when it comes down to "he said, she said," his decision shows that in his eyes, a man's story still holds more weight.

Jennifer Holmes

clinical social worker

Metairie

View comments