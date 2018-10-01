After watching Christine Blasey-Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify last week, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says his decision on who to believe came down to "a battle of memories."
Teenage boys who admit drinking too much often forget essential details of nights out. On the other hand, victims of violent acquaintance-assaults do not forget the acquaintance who attacked them.
How sad yet predictable in this "battle of memories" that Kennedy has chosen the less reliable of the two.
Times may be changing, but when it comes down to "he said, she said," his decision shows that in his eyes, a man's story still holds more weight.
Jennifer Holmes
clinical social worker
Metairie