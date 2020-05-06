The emergence of new COVID-19 data shows that the disease is disproportionately impacting the lives of black and brown New Orleanians. Of people who’ve died from the virus in Louisiana, 58% are black. This statistic is jarring, but not surprising. This pandemic has exacerbated the socio-economic issues that people of color have faced far too long in this city. Yet once again, we are seeing an insipid narrative circulating through the news and social media casting blame on the very people that society has deemed unequal.
This dynamic isn't new, but it also isn't inevitable. While there are no easy fixes in the short-term, the New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition is committed to doing our part by ensuring infrastructure investments are available for every community across New Orleans and the region. We are committed to finding equitable transportation solutions that improve the quality of life, health and well-being of our citizens. The systemic issues that have deeply impacted our city are once again on national display, but we must find solutions rooted in equity to protect our most vulnerable communities.
This crisis has brought to the surface the glaring racial and economic disparities that have long plagued our society. The injustices that black people have faced over the past several centuries have deprived them of their fundamental human rights of health, freedom and economic prosperity. Unequal impacts have existed for generations due to official policy and cultural choices that have forced them to once again fight for their lives.
Progress is being made throughout our city to give black and brown residents safe, accessible, and affordable ways to move around. We applaud Mayor LaToya Cantrell for her administration’s work in prioritizing new construction in areas with poor health outcomes and a greater need for connections to sustainable economic solutions. The Moving New Orleans plan and its use of the equity index is a perfect example of this work.
As individuals, organizations, and governments work to tackle this pandemic in our region, we must understand that poor health outcomes and inequities lead to further disparities. We cannot sit back and watch our people die. We must provide solutions.
When designed through meaningful community engagement, Complete Streets can benefit low-income neighborhoods and communities of color that have been historically disinvested and where people experience disproportionate rates of chronic diseases. Our black and brown citizens are at a higher risk of being struck and killed by cars while walking and are less likely to own a car. This is not the city that we have to be.
We look forward to a new data-driven and equity-focused Complete Streets policy that will ensure we're working together toward the health, mobility, and well-being of every resident.
BRITTANY LEVY GAY
executive director of Greater New Orleans, American Heart Association
DAN FAVRE
executive director, Bike Easy
New Orleans