The AP article entitled "Intel: Putin may cite war to meddle in US politics" in the April 10th Advocate is yet another example of how the Washington, D.C. media can slant a story to the detriment of the GOP.
The second paragraph specifically states that "intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures." And yet the AP writer continues, "like the ones Russia is believed (note the word is not “found”) to have undertaken in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections to support Donald Trump.” Really? Can the D.C. media just give it up, already?
We all know the Russians, Chinese Communist Party and some other bad actors have interfered through media in our elections for decades. The old Soviet Union did for years. Nothing new here, move on.
And yet, only now, is the D.C. bureaucracy developing a new D.C.-based center to "focus on foreign influence campaigns" in U.S. elections. Can't wait for these complications!
Want to prevent tampering by any foreign or domestic outside influences? Require a voter ID. Either the early voter or voters on Election Day must show an ID, and mail-in ballots must be requested by a voter and returned before Election Day, all under state and local control per our Constitution. Oops, sorry! Too simple.
JOHN S. WHITE
retired shipbuilder
Harahan