Senate Bill 205, authored by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, would dismantle BREC, one of the nation’s leading park systems.
Parceling out park services will only duplicate services, staff and assets managed by an award-winning park system and jeopardize transformational projects that benefit East Baton Rouge Parish.
I am a master naturalist. Of particular concern to me are the BREC primitive conservation areas where we have been teaching natural history courses for years. I have enjoyed these areas for birdwatching, hiking, biking, kayaking and I have even helped establish some of the walking trails through volunteer work.
These areas have seen a huge increase in public visits, especially during the pandemic. There are about 1,000 acres of property — BREC Conservation Areas — located in Central. Central’s mayor said he opposes this effort and said Central cannot financially maintain the park property apart from BREC.
White is a Central resident and a Realtor. Is he setting the stage to broker and or develop this property? Proponents of St. George may feel dismantling our park system will help their effort, but we, parish citizens, have had no opportunity to weigh in on this, despite an overwhelming majority of us voting to support BREC with our tax dollars.
The BREC park system has done a phenomenal job of enhancing all parks, providing more green infrastructure including resiliency, sustainability and mitigating future flood risks to neighborhoods and surrounding BREC parks.
I urge community members to contact representatives and senators and ask them to vote no on Senate Bill 205. Let’s keep the BREC park system intact. It's one of the crowning jewels in our community and is providing opportunities and services to all.
COLETTE DEAN
freelance writer
Baton Rouge