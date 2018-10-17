I recently had the opportunity to participate in the Mandeville Fire Department’s (District No. 4) Citizens Fire Academy. Over the course of a month, I learned everything about the department — from its history and funding to all of the training the members have to go through to provide life-saving services to Northshore residents. Their job is a massive one. More than just firefighting, it’s also emergency medical services, hazmat, rescue and every other kind of emergency response you can imagine — yes, even rescuing stranded animals in trees. One thing that really struck me during my training was that to save lives and minimize property damage, first responders have a minimum response time of 5 minutes and 20 seconds. If they cannot arrive on the scene in that time frame, the risk to life and property increases exponentially. Because of the rapid growth and density of our population in the Mandeville area, first responders are increasingly unable to meet this minimum response time.
Despite the growth that the Northshore has experienced following Hurricane Katrina, there has not been a new fire station built in Mandeville’s Fire District No. 4 in 30 years. The department’s existing four stations were built to suit the needs of their time, but our community’s needs have grown and evolved over the past three decades. Unfortunately, resources for emergency response have remained relatively stagnant. Mandeville Fire Department is not funded by St. Tammany Parish government or the City of Mandeville; its funding is generated by two property tax millages, which the department is asking voters to renew on Nov. 6. But no matter how many new neighborhoods are built in the Mandeville area, those existing millages will never generate enough new funding to build, equip and staff another fire station.
Emergency resources are being stretched too thin in the Mandeville area. Because Northshore growth shows no signs of stopping, this is a problem that will only get worse and more expensive to fix as the years go by. To improve response times and make our community safer, the Mandeville Fire Department has asked residents of Fire District No. 4 to approve an annual parcel fee of $75 in addition to the existing millages. This parcel fee will help build, equip and staff two new fire stations in Mandeville. This will save lives. If something happens to my family, my home or my business, first responders will arrive on the scene within 5 minutes and 20 seconds. For me, that peace of mind is worth a lot more than $75 per year. I encourage Mandeville area residents to educate themselves on this critical matter by visiting www.mandevillefire.com, and vote on Nov. 6.
Steven Federer
owner, Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast
Mandeville