Not only does vaccinating your child protect them from deadly viruses out there, but it also protects other children by decreasing the chance of catching any illnesses caused by not vaccinating your child.
Vaccinations save around 2.5 million lives each year. The hepatitis B vaccine alone saves about 600,000 every year. More than 3 million people die from diseases that could have been preventable by being vaccinated, half of those who are children less than the age of 5. Children who don’t get vaccinated not only puts other children in danger, but people with weak immune systems. Especially those who suffer with kidney, liver, lung or heart disease. There are reports of newborns on the news dying from a simple thing called pertussis (whopping cough). Adacel is one of the vaccines that can be given to prevent the whooping cough.
As a mother of five, my main priority will be to always keep my children healthy as possible. Children are the future, and as adults, it is our responsibility to make sure they have a place to grow up free of diseases and anything harmful that can end their future.
Imagine going to a Third World country, where as soon as you step foot on the soil, you see the hardships. There aren’t vaccinations like in the United States. You see children malnourished, with hardly any clothes on, no shoes, deathly sick. Children who have Hepatitis B, mumps, measles, rubella, chicken pox, whooping cough — all because they haven’t been properly vaccinated. That isn’t something that is made up; it’s true and it’s happening now in other countries. Children are dying from these diseases because they don’t have the means to get the help nor do these countries have the necessities to vaccinate their children.
Let’s take it back to our country. Every day, thousands of parents are refusing to vaccinate their children for their beliefs.
Some people refuse to have their children vaccinated for several reasons. One belief is that vaccines are the main link to autism, which is completely false since there have been studies over the years and autism isn’t linked to any vaccines. Autism is a developmental disability that is caused by differences in how the brain functions.” Prenatal exposure to rubella activates a mother’s immune response and increases the risk” for autism. Another reason is for religious beliefs, that vaccines were made from aborted babies. Which is, again, false information. Vaccines consist of an agent that resembles the disease, and it's normally made from a microbe of a weaker form of the disease.
The bottom line is vaccines aren’t the evil monster people often mistake them for. The purpose of vaccines is to build up immunity to the diseases. If people would educate themselves more on vaccinations, they would understand vaccinations are so important to the future of our children. Once everyone is vaccinated only then can we eliminate diseases that kill the very people we hold dear.
Charlyn Walker
medical assistant
Plaquemine