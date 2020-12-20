I have read in this very newspaper that the congressional representatives for the state of Louisiana are not accepting Joe Biden as the president-elect.
It seems to me that this is a myopic view based solely on their allegiance to President Donald Trump. I find it truly extraordinary that this state now lacks any “statesmen” In either the House or the Senate.
How I long for the days when such statesmen as Bennett Johnston, Russell Long or John Breaux walked the halls of the Senate. I believe that they would reach across the aisle and accept the new president and work with him to benefit both our state in the nation.
That is not the case in our state today. Blind allegiance, based on erroneous, baseless opinion appears to rule the politics of the day.
AUB WARD
lawyer
Baton Rouge