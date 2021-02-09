This is in response to Greg Gasperecz's Feb. 2 letter wherein he says that President Donald Trump brought troubles on himself by saying, "And we fight. We fight like hell ..."
Hasn't Gasperecz heard coaches at every level either before or during the halftime of the game tell the team to "get out there and fight, fight, fight." He is not imploring the team to either physically harm the other team members or damage the stadium or commit an unlawful act. He is merely trying to motivate them.
What about the cheerleaders who implore the team to fight?
The media has once again twisted the message of Trump in the exercise of his constitutional right of freedom of speech. He was imploring the Washington crowd (and those millions of people in the TV audience) to give it their all in trying to carry on his Make America Great Again agenda.
BOB MARTIN
attorney, landman
Covington