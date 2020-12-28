The guest column from U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, of Lincoln, Nebraska, is very interesting and it is appreciated that the editors published it. We hope Fortenberry is successful in locating Phillip Brown so he can let the man know how sorry he was that the skating rink wasn't open to his young black friend.
That was back in the late 1960s and involved a business that felt it could discriminate since it was not a local government establishment. Most of that has now changed although there are probably some businesses that still try.
My memory goes to a publicly owned enterprises that many local governments had going back in the middle years of the 20th century — municipal swimming pools. Parish and city governments discriminated against blacks who wanted to swim in the municipal swimming pools and they were also turned away.
When the courts finally put a stop to that type of discrimination, local governments just abandoned the recreation these pools provided in what courts called "state inaction." The biggest reasoning used to discontinue operation of these pools boiled down to the cost of liability insurance. To this day, it is difficult to understand what the color of anyone's skin had to do with an increase in such coverage. Still, discrimination was being perpetuated by local governments that were controlled by politicians of all persuasions (Democrats, Republicans and others).
It may not be the easiest project to get back into but that type of recreation may be just the thing in the summertime when kids should be able to swim and even learn how to swim. It might bring down the crime rate as well.
CHARLES C. WILSON
former St. Charles Parish sheriff
Hahnville