Your barrage of letters from climate deniers is nothing but writing by the ignorant for the ignorant, part of The Advocate's crusade to misinform and confuse its readership. The letter from economist Robert Hebert is a new low: 200 years ago, Malthus predicted global catastrophe that didn't happen, so hey, let's party.
Let's ignore the noise. Let's hear the climate experts, people who work as hard as possible to know everything that can be known about the subject and who strive to get it right. Start here: climate.nasa.gov/evidence. Especially check the side-bar, "Scientific Consensus." To summarize, 97 percent of scientists polled agree that global warming is real, and the more they know on the subject, the more likely they are to have this opinion.
Enough said. The "let's party" attitude is an easy path, but the United States has only one city below sea level. Let's listen to those who know what they're talking about. It's the only reasonable option.
David Porter
retired English professor
Baton Rouge